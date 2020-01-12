SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Day’s Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be age 21 and older. Details: 563-590-3608.
Monday, Jan. 13
Family Movie, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. All Ages. A girl embarks on a quest to save her parents and find a lost Incan city. PG, with a run time of 1 hr., 42 minutes.
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley Retirees. Come enjoy lunch and fellowship.
Fold Calendar Craft, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. (First grade-fifth grade). Make and decorate a personal hand calendar where you can mark important dates (and keep track of when your library books are due).
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (First-fifth grades). Practice reading in an interactive, and encouraging environment! iREAD provides an hour of after-school reading practice and literacy-building activities.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Granny Basketball Open Gym Play on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open Canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Storytime, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be cancelled.
Storytime, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be cancelled.
Storytime, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be cancelled.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7p.m. All are welcome.
Imagination Center, 4:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Kindergarten and older). Explore and create at three different “creation stations” at this monthly art and craft program.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
St. Anthony/Our Lady Kindergarten Visit Days, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program, 2160 Rosedale Ave. St. Anthony/Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion program will host visit days for current pre-K students to participate in fun, hands-on activities with current kindergarten friends.
St. Columbkille Kindergarten Visit Day, 9:30 a.m., St. Columbkille School, 1198 Rush St. Columbkille Elementary will host visit days for current pre-K students to participate in fun, hands-on activities with current kindergarten friends.
Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be cancelled.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge, 31 Locust St.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St.. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
St. Columbkille Kindergarten Visit Day, 9:30 a.m., St. Columbkille School, 1198 Rush St. Columbkille Elementary will host visit days for current pre-K students to participate in fun, hands-on activities with current kindergarten friends.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Early Childhood Open House, 4:30 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Schools, 2005 Kane St. Each Holy Family Early Childhood location will host an open house. Learn more about our preschool and free pre-K programming at holyfamilydbq.org/early-childhood.
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Kindergarten and Up. Explore and create at three different “creation stations” at this monthly art and craft program.
Kids in Nature: Snow Fun, 9 a.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Bundle the kids up in their winter gear and be prepared to go out and have some fun! We will play and look for signs of animals in the winter wonderland of the preserve. Call 563-556-6745 to RSVP.
Resurrection Kindergarten Visit Days, 10 a.m., Resurrection School, 4320 Asbury Road. Resurrection Elementary will host visit days for current pre-K students to participate in fun, hands-on activities with current kindergarten friends.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo and line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Stortyime, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Dr, Asbury, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be cancelled.
Friday, Jan. 17
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Family Open Basketball Play on Friday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Roosevelt Middle School (south and center courts).
Resurrection Kindergarten Visit Days, 10 a.m., Resurrection School, 4320 Asbury Road. Resurrection Elementary will host visit days for current pre-K students to participate in fun, hands-on activities with current kindergarten friends.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, 12 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., (accessible dropoff alley entrance). Free. 12:05 p.m. performance: Dr. Randall “Doc” McCaulley, keyboard and vocals. Dessert and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund voucher program. 12 week series.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Family Movie, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. All Ages. A girl embarks on a quest to save her parents and find a lost Incan city. PG, with a run time of 1 hr., 42 minutes.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff, Port of Dubuque.
Massey Road, 1:30 p.m., SunDown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Jazz & Blues Jam ft. Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Join us at our open jazz session, third Thursday each month, with Round Midnight. New players always welcome to sit in, both singers and musicians. No cover.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday, Jan. 17
Ben Dunegan and Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien, Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.
Boots Hefel and Wayne Cook Band, 7 p.m., Driving Range, 10740 U.S. Route 52 N.
Casey Klein, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Ultimate Rock Hits, 8 p.m., Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. The DSO joins with local rock bands to present an amazing symphonic rock experience! These concerts feature chart topping hits from the 1970s to the present.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Music by Rick Hoffmann, Denny Troy, Brian Marceau
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Ultimate Rock Hits, 8 p.m., Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. The DSO joins with local rock bands to present an amazing symphonic rock experience! These concerts feature chart topping hits from the 1970s to the present.
Gettin Into It with Max, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
JaCi Leigh Live Music, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Jason Ray Brown, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. He’s been called “the hardest working musician in the Midwest.” Jason sings, plays electric guitar, harmonica and drums all at the same time.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St.
The Mixed Emotions Band, 6 p.m., Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
RENT, 7:30 p.m., Leona M. Havens Theater, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, Wis. The Pop Factory Players in partnership with AKT Productions will be performing Jonathan Larson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.
Ron Lubbers Singing, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Tete De Mort, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road.
Truffle Pig, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday, Jan. 13
Commando: A Poetry Reading, 6 p.m., Miss Kitty’s Grape Escape, 242 Main St., Galena, Ill. E’mon Lauren’s poetry takes artifacts, language, and ephemera form life on Chicago’s Southside and Westside to create a manifesto of survival and growth.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. This month book club meets each third Thursday. Copies of the book will be available at the Asbury branch, but can be sent to other branches upon request. January title: Homegoing.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Galena LitFest: Beginning Writing for Publication, 9 a.m., Galena Area Arts and Recreation Center, 11084 W. U.S. Route 20, Galena, Ill. Attendees will learn the basics of getting published including breaking into the market with shorter pieces, building up a platform, the importance of social media, and marketing and promotion.
Galena LitFest: Sound Play: A Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m., Galena Arts and Recreation Center, 11084 W. U.S. Route 20, Galena, Ill. Language is inherently musical. This workshop by Faisal Mohyuddin will guide participants on how to use world games to enhance the musicality of their writing.
LEARNING
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Device Demos with Best Buy, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Best Buy will be bringing some e-readers and devices for you to try out, but feel free to bring your own portable devices and questions.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Jan. 13
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020
Friday, Jan. 17
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday, Jan. 16
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for ONE DOLLAR burgers! Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only .50 cents each.
Soup Supper Fundraiser, 4:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Join us for homemade soup, crackers, bread, brownies, & beverages. This year’s soups are chicken noodle, chili and potato. Price is $6 per person with refills for $2 each. Carry outs available.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday, Jan. 13
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Great River Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Emergency Services Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Details: 563-588-9606 or 563-663-5223 or https://sites.google.com/view/w0dbq/home.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Crochet Winter Headband, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Ages 16 and older. Learn how to keep your ears warm and look stylish at the same time! Plan to bring your own skein of worsted/bulky weight yarn, and a size I/J hook. Please pre-register for the program.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Beginning Gardening Class, 9 a.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Have you always wanted to start a garden, but just weren’t sure how? Join Convivium’s Farm Manager, A.J., as he teaches the why, what, where, and most importantly, the how of gardening basics.
Safe Maker Training, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Ages 16 and older. Learn the safety basics for the Makerspace materials, and be free to use supplies on Open Cabinet days, without supervision. Training should take 15-30. Please register on our website.