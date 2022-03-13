PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville School District leaders seek a designer for a proposed activities complex as part of a slate of districtwide construction projects expected to come before voters for approval in November.
“What we’re attempting to do is a facility upgrade for our four campuses across the district,” Superintendent Jim Boebel said.
The Platteville School Board recently approved a request for proposals, seeking a firm to oversee the activities complex project from concept through construction.
The board last month approved a request for proposals for a construction manager for the rest of the potentially $51.8 million endeavor, which would include cafeteria renovations and a gym addition at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center; classroom additions at Platteville Middle School; and office, classroom, cafeteria and theater renovations and a gym addition at Platteville High School.
Depending on costs and community feedback, some version of the work is proposed to appear in a November bond measure.
Boebel said the district is separating the activities complex from the rest of the projects at this stage because the work is more specialized than the other renovations and additions.
“This is another step leading towards bringing in a general contractor,” Boebel told board members. “A general contractor can do a lot of the building projects that have been proposed, but when it comes to an activities complex, that is a very specific skill set that in Wisconsin, there are two major businesses that do that.”
The activities complex would be located at the high school and include a stadium with bleachers, restrooms and concession stands. The synthetic turf field would be used for football and soccer. There would also be space for track and field events.
The activities complex could cost about $8.1 million, according to a presentation Plunkett Raysich Architects gave to the board in January. Boebel said district leaders will have a better idea of actual costs once firms are selected.
The board also voted at its meeting to send a survey out to the community in April to gauge support for the project.
Board Member Irfan Ul-Haq asked if the survey would measure partial support for some pieces of the project, if not the entire project.
“The high school is a significant amount,” Ul-Haq said.
Recent estimates put the costs for the projects at almost $7 million at Neal Wilkins, almost $500,000 at Westview Elementary School, almost $5.4 million at the middle school and more than $30 million at the high school, not including the activities complex.
Boebel said the survey is designed to help the district make decisions.
“When this is done, they will calculate everything and then give us a report and say, ‘Here is what your community supports,’” he said.