Jermaine Wade

Jermaine Wade

Dubuque police say a man has been arrested in connection with a December shots-fired incident in downtown Dubuque.

Jermaine F. Wade Jr., 33, of 408 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Saturday near the 100 block of Main Street on charges of going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm resulting in property damage.

Recommended for you