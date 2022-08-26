Today,Tower Park, 310 West Main St., Epworth, Iowa
4 to 6 p.m. Live music and a pickleball clinic will be held at the park, concluding with a bike parade at 6 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase in downtown Epworth in the evening. Admission: Free. More information: 563-876-3320.
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation Family Night at Casper Bluff
Today, Casper Bluff Land and Water Reserve, 870 S. Pilot Knob Road, Galena, Ill.
6 to 11:30 p.m. The event will feature insects from Chicago’s Field Museum and a moth show-and-tell. Expert and amateur entomologists will lead the program. In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 27. Admission: Free. More information: 815-858-9100.
Platteville Chalk & Cheese Festival
Saturday, Platteville City Park, N. Bonson St. & Market St., Platteville, Wis.
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Professional and amateur chalk artists will decorate the park’s sidewalks and streets, and cheese samples will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. from Emmi Roth, Lactalis and Hook’s Cheese. Live music will be performed from 4 to 7 p.m. Chalk artist registration begins at 8 a.m. and comes with pastels, kneeler cushion and swag bag. Registration costs: $20 for adults, $10 for youth, $25 for teams of two or more. More information: 608-348-4505.
15th Annual Peosta Days
Saturday, A.J. Spiegel Park, 7896 Burds Road, Peosta, Iowa
9 a.m. to dusk. This year’s theme is “Life is a Circus.” Event includes a parade, bingo, contests, races and fireworks. Food will be available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: facebook.com/PeostaDays.
Farm Brew Social
Saturday, Miller Malting Co., 30250 Goose Hill Road, Cascade, Iowa
Noon to 9 p.m. Guests can learn about regenerative agriculture, take field tours, enjoy live music and kids activities and try beer on tap. Admission is free, but registration is required. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: 563-663-2873 or eventcreate.com/e/farm-brew-social.
Mopars on the Mississippi 26th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
