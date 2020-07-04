DARLINGTON, Wis. — A local health care provider is buying a Darlington eye care clinic.
Southwest Health, of Platteville, announced Friday that it had reached an agreement to purchase the Eye Care Center and optometry practice of Dr. Paul Lueck at 346 Main St. in Darlington. Lueck is retiring, according to a press release.
The clinic reopens on July 21. Optometrist Dr. Jenny Belkin will begin seeing patients on Tuesdays and Thursdays, “with additional hours and coverage to be offered according to patient demand,” the release states. The clinic also will offer frames, lenses and contacts.
The Darlington site will become the third eye-care center operated by Southwest Health, joining clinics in Lancaster and Platteville.
To schedule appointments at any of the three locations or to receive answers on eye care questions, people currently can call the Platteville site at 608-342-2020.