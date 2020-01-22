average daily inmate count in dubuque

2009 – 88 Dubuque inmates; 139 total jail

2010 – 98 Dubuque; 152 total

2011 – 93 Dubuque; 135 total

2012 – 109 Dubuque; 124 total

2013 – 116 Dubuque; 122 total

2014 – 118 Dubuque; 128 total

2015 – 128 total

2016 – 157

2017 – 165

2018 – 169

2019 – 168

Note: From 2009 through 2014, the jail frequently housed inmates for other agencies, including the U.S. Marshal's Service. That practice largely ended as of 2015.

Source: Dubuque County Sheriff's Department