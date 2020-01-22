Dubuque County inmates facing trial on violent charges are being housed alongside those spending just a day or two behind bars for less-serious infractions.
Meanwhile, offenders experiencing mental health crises are locked in isolation in holding cells built during the Nixon administration. And when they are released, they often return to jail due to a lack of long-term-care options.
It’s a situation that has gotten increasingly challenging for the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, officials told county supervisors during a recent budget work session.
Jail Administrator Mike Muenster and Sheriff Joe Kennedy said year-over-year increases in the number of inmates and the length of their stays often means staff cannot properly classify and separate low-level offenders from felons. They also said the building’s design presents safety and security concerns.
The average number of inmates being housed daily in the jail increased from 139 in 2009 to 168 in 2019.
“Once we hit 146 inmates, we’re basically crowded,” Muenster. “I can’t separate misdemeanor (offenders) from felons. It’s just too compact.”
That has the potential to increase “the criminality of the low-level offender,” Kennedy added.
Additionally, the recent closure of Hillcrest Family Services’ subacute mental health center has some officials believing the jail will have to house even more inmates experiencing mental health crises.
The Hillcrest center provided short-term care up to 10 days to stabilize a person experiencing a decreased level of functioning due to a mental health condition.
Hillcrest officials previously said they are exploring an alternative to the program that would be less expensive to operate. Organization leaders did not return messages seeking comment for this story.
The new crisis program would provide three beds. Patients would be able to stay for up to five days, during which time they would be connected to local mental health support and resources.
But Muenster said “five days just isn’t enough.”
“If you talk to any medical professional, when you start somebody on their medications, you’re not going to see a difference, usually, until 30 days,” he said.
Many inmates with mental illness need intensive treatment, said Muenster, citing the continued lack of state psychiatric inpatient treatment beds for adults.
“Jails have become holding facilities for those struggling with mental health issues, and it will continue until we see hospitalization or inpatient treatment that’s long term,” he said.
Five of the 173 inmates that were being housed at Dubuque County Jail at the time of the discussion were “in a mental health crisis,” Muenster said.
“Those five inmates take up a great deal of space,” he said. “I can only put them in one cell all by themselves. If we have five, that pretty much takes up our booking and holding cells, and we’re out of options.”
Supervisors, sheriff’s department staff and an engineering consultant are scheduled to meet Feb. 10 to discuss a jail renovation study and construction options.
The old section of the county jail opened in the 1970s. A new addition opened in the early 2000s.
Officials are focused on replacing a section of steel-barred cells due to liability concerns. Inmates can reach through or throw items through the bars, which they could also use to harm themselves.
Another focus is the main booking area. It serves as the only connection between the new and old sections, which can lead to issues when the booking area is locked down for an extended period of time.
Kennedy and Muenster said officials also are evaluating whether to add a floor onto the newer section of the building as a cost-effective option.
“Our insurance company, the (Iowa Department of Corrections) jail inspector — everybody — is saying we need to look at renovating,” Muenster said. “There are all kinds of safety and security concerns, not only for inmates, but for our staff as well.”