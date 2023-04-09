A local nonprofit sports group has purchased a Dubuque golf driving range and plans to construct soccer fields there.
Iowa Sports Expo Group, which was established in 2018 and operates local events such as Dubuque Sports & Recreation Festival, on Friday finalized its purchase of Dubuque Driving Range at a cost of $415,000.
The move comes after Dubuque Community School Board members in the fall voted to sell the Dubuque Soccer Complex to Court One LLC, an Arizona-based company that plans to construct an indoor sports facility in the city. Per the terms of the sale approved by the school board, Court One officials will take possession of the nearly 50-acre property between May 10 and 30.
Dekker Pfab, president and co-executive director of Iowa Sports Expo Group and director of Area 6E for American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO), said Iowa Sports Expo Group’s purchase of the driving range is meant to ensure that soccer fields remain accessible for Dubuque-area soccer organizations and families at a low cost.
“I firmly believe that soccer fields need to be owned by a local, nonprofit organization with no worry of the facility being sold,” Pfab said.
On the roughly 17-acre Dubuque Driving Range property, Iowa Sports Expo Group plans to construct six or seven soccer fields, including four full-size fields. The property also includes sand volleyball courts, a playground and a bar/restaurant that will remain operational.
Pfab said the new facility — Offside Sports Complex — should have some fields available for use as early as May.
Meanwhile, negotiations continue between Court One and Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which has leased the soccer complex from the school district since 1993 and submitted the only other bid for the site in the fall.
Dubuque Soccer Alliance President Jon Denham emphasized that the alliance was not involved in Iowa Sports Expo Group’s purchase and said the alliance remains committed to negotiating with Court One on a lease for use of the Dubuque Soccer Complex, which he said is close to approval.
“Our time has been spent at the table with Court One, (working on) this lease that will benefit the soccer community in Dubuque,” Denham said. “ … We want as many kids out there (at the Dubuque Soccer Complex) playing soccer and being able to utilize it as possible, and I think we’re really close to ensuring that for a really long time.”
In September, many community members spoke in support of the alliance’s bid for the soccer complex during a public hearing before the sale. Local soccer officials initially opposed the sale to Court One, but after discussions with company officials some supported Court One’s bid.
Dubuque school board members ultimately voted to sell the soccer complex to Court One, which submitted a bid of $1.8 million. The soccer alliance had submitted a bid of $1,552,000.
At the time of the sale, Court One officials said they planned to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility over two of the soccer fields. The facility would feature basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
However, Pfab said local soccer leaders were told by Court One representatives just after the school board approved sale that the company did not intend to construct its facility on the soccer complex. Mark Dyer, principal of Court One, indicated to the Telegraph Herald in October that there was a possibility the facility could be constructed elsewhere.
Dyer on Friday declined to share additional details regarding Court One’s plans for the soccer complex property but emphasized that the soccer alliance will continue to have access to fields there and that a “world-class” indoor facility will be constructed in the city, with more information to be announced soon.
“As we have always stated, we intend to put a phenomenal indoor facility in Dubuque, like something the state of Iowa has never seen before, and that is absolutely coming to fruition,” he said.
Pfab said both he and Court One officials have met with City of Dubuque officials regarding their proposed sports facilities. On Friday, City Manager Mike Van Milligen said he was “not at liberty to share anything about any discussions the city is having at this point in time,” nor to confirm whether such discussions had taken place.
Court One officials also said at the time of the soccer complex sale that they planned to allow the soccer alliance to continue using the complex for $1 per year under several conditions, one of which was a requirement that the group continue to maintain the fields.
However, several additional requirements outlined in a lease presented to the soccer alliance by Court One earlier this year were concerning for Pfab and Jeff Ransom, Iowa Sports Expo Group vice president/co-executive director and former president of Dubuque Soccer Alliance.
Pfab said the lease included a requirement that the soccer alliance work with Court One to seek approval to waive real estate taxes for the property, based on the alliance’s nonprofit status.
Dyer said the soccer alliance was not asked by Court One to do anything with regard to taxes.
“If there’s ever a statement that it wasn’t a good lease or that they were going to have a lack of fields, or if there’s ever a statement that the soccer community would be anything but flourishing, that is a bold-faced lie,” he said.
Both Pfab and Renae Horstman, registrar for AYSO Region 419, also said AYSO’s regional board of directors has voted to move its programming to Offside Sports Complex once fields become available.
However, AYSO board members Kevin Berg, who serves as Region 419 referee administrator, and Chad Thomas, who serves as Region 419 regional commissioner, said AYSO’s board voted to look into the idea of moving programming to Offside Sports Complex but has not signed a lease or letter of intent with Iowa Sports Expo Group. They also said, as AYSO representatives on the soccer alliance, they remain committed to finalizing a lease with Court One for use of the soccer complex.
“I think (Court One) has shown through the language of the lease that they are truly committed to this land,” said Thomas. “What we’ve been presented with by them is something that will benefit not only AYSO, but the soccer community and Dubuque at large.”
Phil Larson, who had owned Dubuque Driving Range since 2001, said the business originally opened during the 1950s.
He added that the property had been on the market for about five years, as he was looking to retire. He was pleased to see that Iowa Sports Expo Group intends to continue using the property to provide recreational opportunities for area families.
“Hopefully, they have good luck with it,” he said, later adding, “We always meant for it to be a nice, family-style place where people could come. … It’s been a good time, but it’s time for somebody else to take over now.”
In the coming weeks, Iowa Sports Expo Group plans to launch a $3.2 million capital campaign to help cover the costs of purchasing the Dubuque Driving Range property; expanding the parking lot, outdoor lighting and fencing infrastructure; and completing flood mitigation work in partnership with Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Pfab added that Iowa Sports Expo Group officials plan to use proceeds from the bar/restaurant to subsidize field costs for local soccer groups and tenants.
“We’re strong in what we’re doing, and people will be playing soccer here in some form this summer,” he said.
