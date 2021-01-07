MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A tri-state area municipal official is among three finalists for the city manager’s position in Eau Claire, Wis.
Gerald Smith is the current city manager of Maquoketa. Smith joins Will Jones, city administrator for Mequon, Wis., and Kathryn Schauf, county administrator for Eau Claire County, as finalists for the post, according to a press release.
Eau Claire officials began searching for a city manager in the summer of 2020, in anticipation of former city manager Dale Peters’ retirement in October. Peters had served as city manager since 2016.
The Eau Claire City Council narrowed its choice of three finalists from a field of eight semifinalists. Another round of interviews with finalists is set for this month.
Smith became Maquoketa city manager in 2017. He previously served as city manager of Junction City, Kan. He also has held municipal government positions in Ohio and Illinois.