Dr. Hendrik Schultz has kept an email that popped into his inbox in early January 2020.
The email was like a starting pistol sounding for the start of a race — it was a health alert from federal authorities about a virus that had just emerged from a central region of China.
“By March, we were in lockdown,” said Schultz, an infectious-disease expert, member of the Dubuque County Board of Health and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans.
In a matter of months, the virus that causes COVID-19 had spread around the world. On March 19, 2020 — two years ago today — the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Dubuque County was reported.
COVID-19 since has sickened tens of thousands of local residents — including at least 25,000 in Dubuque County — and contributed to the deaths of hundreds.
Two years after COVID-19 first arrived in the Dubuque area, Schultz said the community is in a much better position in terms of transmission rates, vaccination and other protections and preparedness, though the pandemic remains with us for now.
“I don’t think there will be a finish line for the pandemic, where everybody gets a trophy and a T-shirt,” he said. “I think there will be gradual change.”
Beginning today and over the next several days, the Telegraph Herald is examining COVID-19’s local impact two years after its presence was confirmed in the tri-state area. These stories will chronicle the pandemic’s reach into numerous aspects of life, while also examining the lessons learned since March 2020 as well as the virus’ current impact and long-term effects.
SNAPSHOT OF THE PRESENT
Schultz said current indications suggest a lessening of the pandemic’s grip on the community.
“What we can see now is that we have a low transmission rate in the community and a low burden of disease, which means that even if people are infected by the virus, not as many will end up in an ICU or on a ventilator,” Schultz said. “Also, in our (medical) facilities, we now have sufficient resources for what the virus demands. We are in pretty good shape in our county.”
Statistics current as of Wednesday indicate that 68.2% of Dubuque County residents age 5 and older have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The rate for county residents ages 65 and older is 95%.
Schultz said that by comparison, a flu season with a 60% vaccination rate for the area’s older adult population would be considered stellar. The COVID-19 rate he described as “rock star.”
Additionally, natural immunity for those who contracted the COVID-19 omicron variant appears to be protecting some of the minority of Dubuque County residents who were not vaccinated.
“Whatever gap we might have had (between those protected by vaccines and the unvaccinated) might have closed to the extent that we are closer to herd immunity,” he said.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan noted that local COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased significantly in recent weeks.
“Those decreases are being maintained, and we are starting to have more community events where a lot of people are gathering — particularly in indoor locations — and we’re not seeing outbreaks from those events,” she said. “That’s an indicator of what is going on, but it’s not absolute.”
UNCERTAINTY REMAINS NOW AND IN THE FUTURE
Pandemics are diseases that spread throughout the world and pose major problems globally, Schultz said, and fortunately they are rare.
“They only happen about every 100 years or so,” he said, citing as an example the 1918 influenza pandemic that swept the world.
Some infectious diseases eventually become eradicated through the immunity of vaccination, such as smallpox.
“Other diseases, like influenza or COVID-19, have an unknown reservoir — probably in animals — so we cannot eradicate them,” Schultz said.
Some of these diseases are considered endemic, meaning they are always present, but their predictability means medical providers can prepare and adapt to treating them.
“They will pop up and circulate on a regular basis, but if you get vaccinated or your immune system is exposed enough to it, the effects on the community get less and less serious,” Schultz said. “COVID-19 might become something like influenza.”
Dubuque County Health Department interim Director Samantha Kloft said she considers an illness to have moved from the realm of pandemic to endemic when we understand its pattern of behavior.
“To me, being endemic means having some predictability in the virus, like how we understand the pattern of influenza,” she said.
A contagious respiratory illness also caused by a virus, influenza’s pattern is understood to the degree that annual vaccinations are developed to prevent its spread and anti-viral medications can be used to hasten treatment. The virus offers a pattern.
“Knowing that (pattern) about COVID would make it easier to prevent and treat,” Kloft said. “When we move into an endemic (phase with COVID), I see those vaccinations becoming a part of our life.”
Two years after COVID-19 appeared in the Dubuque area, Corrigan said the coronavirus is far from a predictable foe.
“We don’t know why some countries have surges and some do not, for instance,” she said.
Corrigan said there even remains uncertainty about the reliability of local, state and national COVID-19 statistics, particularly with the increased use of at-home tests that are not necessarily reported to state health officials.
“We really don’t know the number of cases out there,” she said. “That’s going to make it harder to be informed about future surges or variants.”
Other questions remain after two years of the pandemic.
“What are we going to do with long COVID?,” Corrigan said. “Are we going to get more antivirals to use? Maybe during cold and flu season, wearing a mask on an airplane or in a crowded, indoor location won’t be a big deal. Those are things that people are wondering.”
Kloft said health officials will be examining the pandemic’s long-lasting impacts on mental health.
“The pandemic highlighted how people were struggling with their mental health and the effects of isolation,” she said.
LEARNING LESSONS AND OVERCOMING SURPRISES
For many people, the two years of the pandemic have served as a 24-month-long lesson on how to adapt to the challenges of lockdowns and other restrictions on life with social distancing, remote meetings and masks.
“In health care, and in the community in general, we have learned so much about keeping us safer from a respiratory virus,” said Robin Scalise, vice president of operations at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Masking, social distancing, vaccinations and other measures followed each other in a progression of precautions during the pandemic.
“There was frustration on everyone’s part at the beginning — not just in health care, but in the community,” Scalise said. “We had never lived through something like this. There was so much we didn’t understand.”
Schultz said one lesson from the medical community’s response to COVID-19 signals increased preparedness for a future disease emergency, such as a pandemic.
“One thing we all learned is how well we work together,” he said. “We talked together, and we worked out things together, and that happened between all of the hospitals and all of the medical providers. That will stick with me as one of the most rewarding lessons of my career.”
Corrigan said pre-pandemic drills of potential public health emergencies helped local officials mobilize when COVID-19 struck the community.
Corrigan said officials with the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services began requiring care providers, including long-term-care facilities, to develop emergency plans.
“We had a lot of community partners coming to us and saying we needed some communitywide drills,” she said.
A local drill held in December 2019 involved long-term-care facilities. It occurred several months before COVID-19 struck locally.
“During that exercise, a lot of lightbulbs went off,” Corrigan said. “(The participants) got a taste of problem-solving, but more importantly, they saw what they were lacking.”
When COVID-19 struck, public health officials regularly were communicating with long-term-care facilities’ staff through channels established during the drill.
“After things started happening, we knew who to call, and they had an idea about what we were talking about. That really helped,” Corrigan said.
Corrigan also said the two years of COVID-19 have provided insight into future health efforts.
“I think we’re going to have to monitor and pay attention to testing and surveillance,” she said. “We need to pay more attention to indoor air quality and ventilation. The issues of the health care workforce are huge.”
Schultz said one aspect of battling to contain COVID-19 surprised him during the past two years.
“What surprised me was how often the science behind it was questioned,” he said. “That was, at times, even scary.”
Schultz said that despite scientific evidence demonstrating best practices for treatment, “there was a lot of persistence (from some people) on treatments that we knew were dangerous. Having to argue about this when the data was very black and white was very surprising to me.”
Corrigan said one of the challenges of facing COVID-19 as a society has been the current information age.
“The vast availability of all kinds of information — good and bad — have influenced the actions of a lot of people,” she said. “Ten or 20 years ago, we didn’t have that ability to transmit that kind of information.”
Corrigan doesn’t see division on the approach to COVID-19 split along political lines.
“From my viewpoint, it’s whether (people) look at proper science, good research and peer-reviewed research or whether their information is based on other things, like social media,” she said.