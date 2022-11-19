PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Dubuque-based health care provider has broken ground on its new Platteville dialysis clinic to replace the facility’s current location.
Grand River Medical Group has started work on its Tri-State Dialysis Clinic in Platteville, directly to the west of Honkamp P.C. on Insight Drive. A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held Friday morning.
The new facility will replace the current Tri-State Dialysis location at 1250 U.S. Business 151, where it has been operating in Platteville since 2000. Grand River Medical Group also has Tri-State Dialysis clinics in Dubuque and Manchester, Iowa, as well as in Richland Center, Wis.
“We’ve been in the Platteville community for 22 years, and we’re happy to continue providing care and our involvement in the community,” said John Whalen, one of the nephrologists who works at Grand River Medical Group’s dialysis clinics.
Dialysis removes waste from the blood of patients whose kidneys are not working normally. Patients needing the service come in for treatments three times a week, with three or four hours needed for each treatment.
“It’s a huge investment in our community and delivery of dialysis treatments,” Andrew Bland, another nephrologist, said of the new facility.
Whalen said construction of a new clinic was prompted by a need to update and modernize the facilities at the current Platteville location.
“It needs a few changes,” he said. “Now, you have to have an isolation unit with all of the communicable diseases out there, and we don’t have that now.”
Grand River Medical Group CEO Justin Hafner said the clinic will be completed in the latter half of 2023. In addition to the dialysis unit, he said, the facility also will have more space for additional future growth.
The clinic will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the same days the current location is open. The option for patients to receive their dialysis treatments from their homes also will be available, just as it is now.
Staff from the current Platteville location will move to the new clinic, with future plans for more staffing to be determined.
Hafner said Whalen, Bland and David Ringold will all continue to provide care to patients in Platteville, along with registered nurse practitioner Connie Kramer. Combined, the four of them have more than 100 years of experience practicing in their field.
“I think one thing that separates us from others is that our staff, physicians are all in the local community,” Hafner said. “We don’t report to someone halfway across the country. Our staff members live here in our community.”
