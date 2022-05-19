Dubuque County supervisors this week found consensus to spend another $1.1 million in federal relief funds on five projects to address negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That adds to the more than $8 million the supervisors had previously either approved or agreed upon, of the nearly $19 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Of the $1.1 million agreed upon this week, two projects received $400,000 each.
Holy Family Catholic Schools had previously requested $749,791 for major renovations and an expansion to Holy Ghost Early Childhood Care Center, 2981 Central Ave. But, the district recently reduced that ask to $585,000.
Supervisor Jay Wickham supported fully funding the reduced request.
“I think child care is a higher priority, and I like the location and their work on the campus, improving the building,” he said. “It’s good for that area.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff joined that support. Supervisor Ann McDonough thought it too high, given other requests for ARPA funds.
“I will not vote for half a million dollars, not when I see what’s still pending,” she said, proposing $200,000.
After some back-and-forth, all three supervisors voted to give the project $400,000.
The Board of Supervisors also agreed unanimously on $400,000 for Northeast Iowa Community College’s Entrepreneurship Resource Hub, which would offer a suite of tools to encourage people starting their own small business.
Pothoff was worried that may be a duplication of efforts, given the county’s past support of Creative Adventure Lab’s locations in Dyersville, Cascade and Dubuque, where entrepreneurs are supported. Wickham, though, convinced him otherwise.
“They would provide services at each one of those locations — Cascade, Dyersville and Dubuque, along with other locations where entrepreneurs gather,” Wickham said. “It’s programming. It’s people. In those areas, there are volunteers and some programming, but it’s very ad hoc, infrequent.”
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Equitable Employment Pathways program, which had requested $600,000, was almost denied altogether.
“Maybe if dollars are scarce, this is a project we could pass on and see if they can find additional funding in their pool of funding, which is deep,” Wickham said.
McDonough, though, argued for the program — which aims to connect area immigrants to the workforce.
“This is the only organization working directly with refugees” she said, listing those from Afghanistan, Ukraine and Guatemala specifically. “Our employers need to hire them and they know that. Part of this creates a toolkit for employers for what steps you take.”
The board agreed on $100,000 for the project.
The supervisors also agreed on $105,000 for Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa’s homeless hotline and housing work and $130,000 for Dubuque Main Street’s mixed-use housing project.
