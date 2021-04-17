A teen and a child were injured Thursday in a crash in Dubuque.
Kalayah A. Martin, 17, and Brielle Shipp, 5, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report. Shipp was a passenger in Martin’s vehicle.
The crash occurred at about noon Thursday at the intersection of John F. Kennedy and Hillcrest roads. The report states that Linda E. Johnson, 61, of Dubuque, was stopped at a stop sign on Hillcrest. She then tried to turn left onto JFK.
Johnson hit Martin’s vehicle, which was northbound on JFK. Johnson was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign.