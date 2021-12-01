EDGEWOOD, Iowa — The City of Edgewood held a runoff election Tuesday for a City Council seat after no candidate garnered enough votes in last month’s general election.
The only candidate on the ballot, Michelle Brady, secured the seat with 42 votes.
Edgewood is only one of two cities in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area to hold runoff elections. The TH spoke with elections officials to learn more about this method for deciding elections.
WHAT IS A RUNOFF ELECTION?
All Iowa cities must select one of three options for conducting elections. The default is to hold a primary election prior to the general election. Primaries are triggered when more than twice as many candidates file as the number of positions available — say, three candidates running for a mayoral position or five candidates vying for two at-large City Council seats.
“All Iowa cities have primary election provisions unless the council adopts an ordinance specifying otherwise,” wrote Kevin Hall, communications director for the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, in an email to the TH.
However, many cities have chosen to pass ordinances eliminating the possibility of a primary and holding only one general election. In these cities, candidates in the general election only need to earn more votes than their opponents to win.
The third option is to hold a runoff election. In these cities, candidates in the general election must secure a certain percentage of the vote to win, and that percentage is dependent on the total number of votes cast and the number of positions up for election. If no candidate or not enough candidates reach that threshold, a runoff election is held.
WHO HOLDS RUNOFF ELECTIONS?
Edgewood and Manchester are the only cities in the TH coverage area that hold runoff elections.
Clayton County Auditor Jennifer Garms said the county used to have at least four cities that held runoff elections, but Edgewood is now the only one. The city is divided between Delaware and Clayton counties.
“There’s just very few cities that have that provision anymore,” noted Alisa Smith, Jackson County auditor.
WHAT HAPPENED IN EDGEWOOD?
In the Nov. 2 election, three Edgewood City Council seats were on the ballot. Only two candidates filed for those seats — incumbents Jason Sullivan and Kirby Kendrick.
On Nov. 2, no write-in candidate for the third seat secured the necessary percentage of the vote to win, triggering a runoff election.
Delaware County Auditor Carla Becker said every person who received a write-in vote for the position in the Nov. 2 election had the opportunity to file an affidavit of candidacy for the runoff election. Only Brady submitted an affidavit by the deadline.
WHY HOLD A RUNOFF ELECTION?
Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County deputy commissioner of elections, said larger cities often will choose to hold either a runoff or primary election to prevent candidates securing a victory with a small percentage of the vote.
Among the four Iowa cities holding runoff elections on Tuesday, two were notably larger than Edgewood — Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids.
Hillary noted that most smaller cities choose not to hold runoff or primary elections. Garms agreed that Edgewood is somewhat unique in choosing to do so.
“It just depends on each city’s unique situation,” she said.