More than 150 athletes will compete in the 35th edition of the Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games, held Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 10-11, in the Dubuque area.

Athletes will compete in alpine and cross-country skiing at Sundown Mountain Resort, and snowshoe races at Camp Albrecht Acres, Sherrill, Iowa, according to a press release.

Skating events will not be held this year, according to Special Olympics Iowa spokeswoman Karen Whitman.

The 2021 in-person event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a virtual event was held instead.

An opening ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, at the Grand River Center.

