Dubuque council opens nearly all city parks to pets
Seeking to reach a compromise after years of debate and study, Dubuque City Council members on Monday night agreed to open more city parks to leashed pets, with two notable exceptions.
Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a city ordinance opening most city parks to leashed dogs and cats. But Eagle Point and Murphy parks will remain free of pets.
The updated ordinance will take effect July 1.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission recommended that pets be allowed in almost all city parks, stating in a letter to council members that “Dubuque has had a trial run of allowing leashed pets in at least eight different areas for the past six and a half years with minimal issues.”
Commissioners argued that the move would “enhance the Dubuque experience and allow Dubuque to become a more inclusive city for pet owners.”
Panel: Table proposal for automated garbage pickup
A proposed increase in City of Dubuque solid waste fees to, in part, pay for a switch to automated trash collection received strong opposition Thursday from a citizen advisory board.
Members of Dubuque’s Resilient Community Advisory Commission voted unanimously Thursday to recommend that City Council members table the proposal, citing a lack of information and public input.
City staff intend to ask council members to increase Dubuque’s solid waste collection fee by 7.68%, from $15.62 to $16.82 per month, as they set next year’s budget.
Of that increase, roughly 2% would be tied to purchasing equipment and borrowing $280,000 annually over three years to acquire trash carts. The remainder would pay for higher operating costs due to negotiated union wage increases, rising health care costs, increased tipping fees at the landfill and repair of equipment.
Public Works Director John Klostermann said automation will reduce worker injuries and city compensation claims and future staffing costs.
EPA becomes involved in Maquoketa TCE testing
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa program to monitor homes for possible vapor contamination of a carcinogenic chemical has been put on hold after a federal agency announced plans to get involved in the situation.
The home-monitoring program was launched to investigate homes near the Clinton Engines Museum. Testing of the site and the surrounding area revealed groundwater contamination of the trichloroethene, commonly known as TCE.
TCE is considered carcinogenic by the U.S. Environmental Agency and has been found to negatively affect the liver, kidneys, immune system and nervous system with prolonged exposure. Short-term exposure can harm developing fetuses.
City officials, working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, in February sent letters to residents seeking voluntary participants in the TCE monitoring program. At the Clinton Engines Museum, officials have detected TCE levels high enough to post a warning at the door urging pregnant women to stay away.
The program would have involved the city installing monitoring systems in the basements of homes that would be able to detect any evidence of vapor contamination.
Gerald Smith, Maquoketa’s city manager, said the program was temporarily halted after the EPA officials announced their intention to assist in the testing and monitoring of the site.
Iowa lawmakers increase education funding by 2.3%
DES MOINES — The Republican majority in both houses of the Iowa Legislature on Wednesday agreed on a 2.3% increase to public education funding, which equates to a boost of more than $85 million statewide.
That came in beneath the 2.5% state supplemental aid increase requested by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and House Republicans. However, it is higher than the 2.1% originally proposed by Senate Republicans.
State supplemental aid is the per-pupil funding provided to each public school district.
Those funds are in addition to the additional $7.7 million already approved for the rural transportation fund and $5.8 million for the per-pupil equity program. That means the majority is touting a $99 million education spending increase for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Area school district superintendents voiced disappointment in the 2.3% increase.
‘It’s OK to let go’: parents say goodbye to son
Teresa Sparks lay on a makeshift bed in her living room, gently letting her son’s hair fall through her fingers like sand while he slept beside her.
She pulled him close. There was something she had to tell him.
“It’s OK, Dylan. It’s OK to let go,” she whispered as tears fell down her cheeks and soaked a pillow they shared. “I’ll be OK. We’ll be OK.”
It had been nine years since Dylan, 13, first complained of frequent headaches. He was 4 at the time, and his parents, Teresa and Troy Sparks, of Dubuque, gave him Tylenol and sent him off running again.
But then his balance and energy waned. He fell on a school playground and hit his head. A scan at a local doctor’s office revealed the mass in the back of his head the size of a golf ball.
Surgery to remove the tumor was successful, and Dylan began the long road to recover. But in December, his parents learned the cancer had returned.
There would be no surgery this time. Doctors agreed it was too risky.
The tumor — and its effects — grew rapidly.
On Feb. 26, as Troy sat beside Dylan and held his hand like he did every night, he noticed Dylan’s breathing wasn’t right.
Teresa and Troy perched by Dylan’s side as his shallow breaths slowed. Troy rubbed his son’s arm.
“It felt like forever, but at the same time. it felt like two seconds,” he said. “I whispered, ‘I love you, buddy.’”
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Dylan’s wheezing breaths faded, and he was gone.