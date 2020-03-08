PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Finding the entrance to a new Platteville speakeasy isn’t all that easy.

Teresa Sparks lay on a makeshift bed in her living room, gently letting her son’s hair fall …

DES MOINES — The Republican majority in both houses of the Iowa Legislature on Wednesday agr…

Seeking to reach a compromise after years of debate and study, Dubuque City Council members …

A proposed increase in City of Dubuque solid waste fees to, in part, pay for a switch to aut…

Most-read stories on TelegraphHerald.com

The most-read stories on TelegraphHerald.com from this past week:

1.) Police: Dubuque man repeatedly sexually assaulted girl

2.) 'It's OK to let go': Dubuque parents say goodbye to son after cancer battle

3.) Police: Man shows gun to 3 women during 'road rage' incident in Dubuque

4.) Deere & Co. announces leadership change

5.) Dubuque woman sues national chain over E. coli