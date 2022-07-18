01 Bentley KE.jpg
Dierks Bentley performs at America's River Festival at the Port of Dubuque in 2013.

 TH file

A chart-topping country star will be performing in Dubuque later this year. 

Dierks Bentley will headline a concert on Q Casino's Back Waters Stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, along with special guest Matt Stell. 

General admission tickets will cost $74.50. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 22, at BackWatersStage.com or at guest services at Q Casino in Dubuque. 

Bentley last performed in Dubuque at America's River Festival in 2013.

