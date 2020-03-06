A Belmont, Wis., woman convicted for severely neglecting two infant daughters intends to appeal her 20-year prison sentence.
Jamie L. Weigel, 27, was sentenced last month in Lafayette County Circuit Court after she pleaded guilty to a felony child abuse charge and chronic neglect of a child. Her attorney since has filed a motion for post-conviction relief.
Weigel is currently being held at the Taycheeda Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac. A post-conviction hearing has not yet been set in the case.
Weigel and her fiance, Dalton A. Hopper, 25, were charged in April 2019, shortly after they took their then 4-month-old daughter to the hospital due to “excessive vomiting,” according to court documents.
Doctors determined the girl was so underfed she “could have died from malnutrition in as little as a week’s time,” authorities said. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
Investigators later determined that the girl and her 1-year-old sister were left alone in a room for extended periods of time. Both girls were severely underweight and suffered from “significant developmental delays” as a result of the neglect, authorities said.
Hopper also pleaded guilty to child abuse and chronic neglect of a child. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.