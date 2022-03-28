A story about a Dubuque man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping a girl was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between March 21 and Sunday:
1.) Dubuque man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping girl
2.) Bin store hosts busy opening day in Dubuque
3.) Fast-growing cookie chain poised to open Dubuque location
4.) Dubuque woman sentenced to 10 years on federal charge for overdose
5.) Police: Dubuque man led officers on high-speed chase, including past school
6.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Assistant Dubuque County attorney placed on leave believes move was politically motivated
7.) Documents: Dubuque man solicited, obtained explicit photos from girl
8.) 1 injured in mobile home fire in Dubuque
9.) Manchester man sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for sex trafficking
10.) WD superintendent search down to 5 semifinalists
