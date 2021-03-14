Express Employment Professionals announced that Cassie Gibson has been hired with Specialized Recruiting Group. •
McGraw Hill Higher Education announced:
Maria Wright was hired as a business development representative.
Shelby McDermott was promoted to order fulfillment team lead.
Jennifer Shekleton was promoted to lead, solutions manager.
•
IIW, P.C., announced:
Marc Ruden has been named water resources team leader.
Lauren Ray has been named field services team leader.
•
Opening Doors announced the addition of new board members:
Katie McClain, HR manager, Dupaco Community Credit Union.
Betsy McCloskey, founding partner, Plaid Swan, Inc.
Krista Sigman, assistant vice president, benefits, Cottingham & Butler.
•
A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. made the following announcements:
New hires
Andrea McDermott, foundry industrial tech II.
Randy Becker, cleaning associate.
Lora Ernst, machining.
Matthew Armbruster, cleaning associate.
Alex Nowacki, blast cleaner.
David Spickermann, maintenance supervisor.
Robert Jensen, material handler.
Kenneth Plowman Jr., utility worker.
Shane Sparrgrove, casting inspector.
Forrest Garlow, gate saw operator.
Bobby Hewing, furnace tender
Michael McNeil, labor, foundry.
Garth Heinrich, utility worker.
Adam Goodwin, fork truck driver.
Anthony Higgins, utility worker.
Jordan Burke, millwright.
Carter Marlowe, fork truck driver.
Ronald Cornwell, system administrator II.
MarkPaul Mariano, blast cleaner.
Clayton Rees, job setter and dispatcher.
Gregory Bialon, industrial tech I.
Michael Sahm, machining.
Ryan Parker, labor, foundry.
Leanne Teasdale, procurement specialist.
Kirsten Williams, director of human resources.
Jack Hendron, material handler.
Julie Thill, human resource assistant.
Weston Kieler, rough casting finisher.
Todd Molzof, rough casting finisher.
Whitney Medinger, senior payroll specialist.
Promotions:
Dennis Blum to senior project engineer.
Ken Lenz to senior product coordinator.
Willie Slayden to foundry supervisor.
Bobby Brunker to project engineer.
Amy Wagner to sales administration and CRM specialist.
Sabrina Willems to benefits specialist.
Joe Heuer to senior manufacturing specialist.
Jenny Harrington to plumbing product manager.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the promotion of Melissa Link, special assets data analyst, and Deven Raymond, fraud investigator.
•
Two local residents recently were highlighted among the 2021 honorees for the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program — Gloria Heacock, of La Motte, Iowa, who works at UnityPoint Health-Dubuque, and Melissa Wilson, of Maquoketa, Iowa, who is employed at Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa. A second Jackson County Regional Health Center nurse, Dawn Runde, of Eldridge, also was honored. Those chosen for this honor “are selected based on their concern for humanity, their contribution to the community and to the nursing profession, their leadership and mentoring,” according to a press release.
•
O’Connor & English Insurance Agency recently announced that it has been named a Leading Partner Agency by EMC Insurance Companies.
•
FUELIowa recently announced the election of a new Board of Directors that includes Tessa Fahey, of Rainbo Oil in Dubuque, and Nicole Johnson, Molo Companies, of Peosta.