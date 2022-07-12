PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville picklers of all skill levels can hone their craft this week at a free pickling event at Platteville Public Library.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the library, 225 W. Main St.

Attendees will learn how to create easy refrigerator pickles at the event, as well as how to adjust a base formula to make them sweet, spicy or tangy.

An assortment of vegetables and herbs will be provided for attendees to make their own custom blend jar to take home.

The event is free but requires registration. Registration can be done online at plattevillepubliclibrary.org/signup or by calling the library at 608-348-7441.

