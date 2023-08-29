The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Dean J. Neuhaus Jr., 33, of 611 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 19th and White streets on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Glinda D. Rodgers, 51, of 1903
Jackson St., was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Central Avenue on charges of assault with injury and public intoxication.
Jessie A. Ahlers, 33, of 2525 Elm St., was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Sunday at her residence on charges of interference with official acts causing injury, assault on persons in certain occupations, assault causing injury and five counts of first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Ahlers assaulted two Dubuque police officers, injuring one, when she was taken into custody.
Samantha J. Brende, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Dodge Street on warrants charging probation violation and voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Brende did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on July 23.
Tanie A. Wilkinson, 34, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Greyhound Park Road on charges of disorderly conduct, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Wilkinson assaulted a Dubuque police officer after she was taken into custody.
Jeramie J. Doyle, 44, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 4:13 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 17th and Main streets on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
Joseph M. Vize, 65, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Sheridan Road on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
Sara L. Krausman, 45, of 16579 Forest Glen Court, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Sunday in the area of Olde Davenport and O’Rourke roads on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.