GALENA, Ill. — After close to nine years at the helm of Galena Police Department, Chief Lori Huntington plans to retire later this year.
Galena’s first female police chief, Huntington will mark her last day on June 15, exactly nine years from the day she was sworn in to the position in 2012.
“It’s been a good experience and a great career,” she said. “I hope I’ve inspired other girls interested in law enforcement to go forward and do anything they put their mind to.”
She said she thinks it is the right time to retire and that she looks forward to spending more time with her family.
“I also did feel that our department is in a really good place right now to have someone step in and continue the work we’ve been doing,” she said.
Huntington has worked in law enforcement for more than 28 years. She started as a dispatcher for the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department before joining the Galena Police Department, working first as a patrol officer and investigator before becoming chief.
Mayor Terry Renner, who appointed Huntington, said she was the natural fit for the department’s top job after Chief Jerry Westemeier retired.
“She gained a lot of respect,” Renner said. “You counted on her. You knew if she was called upon, she would produce with the citizens. Just the continuity and the camaraderie that she brought to the position — she was always looking at ways to improve it.”
Huntington said that during her time as chief, she was proud of accomplishments such as moving the department from the lower to upper level of City Hall after the building’s 2015 renovation. The department was cramped in the old space, she said, and having additional room gave it a more professional atmosphere.
Department staff members also updated their records management system — one of Huntington’s first goals as chief — and kept up with technology changes through steps such as purchasing body cameras, she said.
Huntington cited the relationships she formed as one of the most rewarding parts of the job.
“It makes it easy when you have good people working for you,” she said.
City Administrator Mark Moran said he would like to see Huntington’s position filled by early summer. Renner will appoint a new chief based on applications received, and City Council members then will consider approving the candidate.
“We’ll look internally to determine the level of interest inside the department and hopefully promote from within,” Moran said. “Then, we’ll open it up if need be.”
One benefit of promoting internally would be that the candidate could train with Huntington before she retires, he said.
“I and everyone I know appreciate everything she’s brought to the department: her professionalism, her composure under pressure and her compassion, as well,” Moran said.