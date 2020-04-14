PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Three incumbents from Platteville School District retained their seats in the spring election.
The top three vote-getters were Josh Grabandt, with 1,674 votes, Curt Timlin, with 1,526 votes, and Matt Zielinski, with 2,022 votes.
A fourth candidate, challenger James Wages, received 681 votes.
The spring election occurred last Tuesday, but a federal order barred the release of the results until after 4 p.m. Monday.
The school district did not conduct its canvass until this morning.