Dubuque City Council has tentatively approved a request by the Dubuque Dream Center to allow for a historic building to be demolished, while expressing hope that the building’s destruction can be avoided.
City Council members approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment, which was requested by the center, to remove the building located at 1620 and 1628 White St. from the Washington Street Neighborhood Conservation District.
This would allow the center located at the corner of East 16th and White streets to purchase the property and demolish it to allow for the creation of green space and an external elevator addition.
The proposed ordinance will not be given final approval until it is voted on again by the City Council two more times on April 19 and May 3.
The Dubuque Dream Center provides child care services, but possessing the proposed green space would allow the Dream Center to become a licensed child care center with the state, allowing it to bring in additional revenue. City documents also state the Dream Center needs to spend grant funds by July to make facility improvements.
City staff previously discussed with Dream Center officials a proposal to close a portion of 16th Street and convert it into a play area. However, the administrative steps required to close the off street would not allow the center to proceed with the project before its grant funds expire.
As an alternative, Dream Center staff suggested using the property at 1620 and 1628 White St. to create the necessary greenspace and an external elevator.
Dream Center officials intend to eventually build a gymnasium north of the current facility at some point, but they do not currently have the funding for the project and a construction timeframe has not yet been established.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, the Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission denied a demolition permit request by Nottingham Properties, the owner of the 1620 and 1628 White St. property.
Tim Conlon, owner of Conlon Construction Co. and chairman of the Dream Center Board of Directors, has estimated the building would require $600,000 in demolition and rebuilding costs, documents state.
Speaking during the meeting, members of historic preservation groups and the Historic Preservation Commission spoke out against the proposal, arguing that an alternative option could be developed that would allow the Dream Center to create its green space without destroying the building at 1620 and 1628 White St.
“We offered to work with them (Dream Center) to examine whether they could be economically viable rehabs, but then also there is the possibility that they can’t be rehabbed and that they could be torn down,” said Duane Haggerty, CEO of Dubuque Heritage Works.
Robert Kimble, executive director of the Dream Center, said the center was recommended by city staff to move forward with requesting the City Council remove the 1620 and 1628 White St. property from the conservation district, and that his organization would have been willing to work with historic preservation officials if it had been properly informed that was a necessary step to take.
“If they would have let us know and recommended that we come up with other solutions, rather than the solutions that we have moved forward with, we would have been very interested at that time to talk about solutions,” Kimble said.
City Council members voted to approve the three readings of the ordinance amendment out of hope that an alternative solution will be reached by then between the Dream Center and historic preservation officials.
“I think I want to give them a chance to work together,” said City Council Member David Resnick. “I think they are determined to work together to make sure this is right for everybody.”
However, several City Council members also stated, if an alternative solution is unable to be reached, they will ultimately side with the Dream Center’s proposal.
“To me, that is a much higher and noble cause than preserving these structures,” said City Council Member Ric Jones. “We’re not tearing it down to build a residence, we’re tearing it down to build a future for children.”
City Council Member Susan Farber, who ultimately voted in favor of the ordinance amendment, initially stated she opposed it, arguing that the council should not overrule the ruling of the Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission.
“My major concern is why did we set up a commission if we are going to override their decisions,” Farber asked.
Kimble offered cautious support for the City Council’s request that the Dream Center and historic preservation officials work to find an alternative solution.
“I’m most definitely open if we can work together and find some sort of solution, but we do have a timeline and a deadline. I’m curious to see what alternatives will be presented that will give us a better option than demoing the northside property.”