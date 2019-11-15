SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Midwest Yoga & Oneness Festival, 8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., second level. An embodied experience of oneness, release of the spirit and the exploration of yoga for all levels, shapes and sizes.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Jones Junior High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., The Point Cafe, 2370 Rhomberg Avenue.
Family Movie, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. “Toy Story 4.” Rated PG. Running time 1 hour, 40 minutes. For all ages.
Why Wildlife?, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. What would happen if we didn’t have these natural resources? Discover the answer in an interactive program. For those in grades 6-12.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday
Midwest Yoga & Oneness Festival, 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., second level. An embodied experience of oneness, release of the spirit and the exploration of yoga for all levels, shapes and sizes.
“Frozen” Science, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Unleash your “Frozen” powers with experiments and art projects using ice and cold before “Frozen 2” comes out. For grades pre-kindergarten through 5.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, 2 p.m., John Deere Proving Grounds, 10616 W. John Deere Road. Meet at 2 p.m. at 22nd and Prince streets, Bee Branch parking lot.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St. Presented by the Tri-State Homeschool Drama Troupe. Tickets are $5-$10.
Ian Gould, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Johnnie Walker, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co.,
227 Main St.
Charles Walker Band, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Saturday
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat 1 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St. Presented by the Tri-State Homeschool Drama Troupe. Tickets are $5-$10.
Johnnie Walker 6 p.m., Knicker’s Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mark Zalaznik, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Jef Spradley, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Ian Gould, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Ron Lubbers, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Gettin’ into it With Max, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Illusions Midwest Drag Show, 10 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
VISUAL ARTS
Saturday
Documentary Film Series: Meet the Director, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Free documentary screening of “Cheeseheads” will feature a meet-and-greet with the director and a cheese tasting.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Monthly Manna, Holy Rosary Church, corner of Harriet and Wells streets, Darlington, Wis. Mobile food pantry sponsored by Catholic Charities and Second Harvest. Details: 608-776-4059.
Saturday
Will You Be Stressed or Blessed This Holiday Season?, 10 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Laugh at the silly ways we try to make our holidays perfect and learn steps we can take to relax and enjoy the best that the season has to offer.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous: Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.