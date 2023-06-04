Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Donna Loewen speaks during Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence’s annual Gun Violence Awareness Day rally at Washington Square in Dubuque on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
A woman holds a sign promoting gun registration during Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence’s annual Gun Violence Awareness Day rally at Washington Square in Dubuque on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
The crowd watches Irish dancers perform during Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence’s annual Gun Violence Awareness Day at Washington Square in Dubuque on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Katie Fischer (left) and Elizabeth Enzler speak during Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence’s annual Gun Violence Awareness Day at Washington Square in Dubuque on Saturday.
Katie Fischer speaks during Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence's annual Gun Violence Awareness Day at Washington Square in Dubuque on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Dozens of lawn chairs circled the gazebo in Washington Square on Saturday afternoon as more than 150 people gathered to advocate for stricter gun regulation in the U.S.
Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence held its 10th annual Gun Violence Awareness Day rally in an effort to spur further conversation on gun safety measures.
