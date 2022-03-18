GALENA, Ill. — A state representative who has represented Jo Daviess County since 2019 was the only candidate to file to run for a soon-to-be-vacated state Senate seat.
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, is the only filer for the 45th District Senate seat now held by Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, who announced in January that this term would be his last.
Chesney has represented Illinois House of Representatives District 89, which includes Jo Daviess County, since 2019. He won the seat when Stewart successfully ran for state Senate.
In a press release, he highlighted receiving "the endorsement of Republican State Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie as well as State Senator Brian Stewart along with many local elected officials, including every sheriff across the seven-county district."
Meanwhile, two candidates filed to run for Chesney's 89th District seat -- Republican state Rep. Tony McCombie and Republican Victoria Onorato.
McCombie, of Savanna, has represented the 71st District in the Illinois House of Representatives since 2017, and before that, she was the mayor of Savanna. Onorato is a retired Chicago police officer from Byron.
The district, the new boundaries of which were approved by lawmakers last year, includes all of Jo Daviess and Carroll counties, as well as portions of Stephenson, Winnebago, Ogle, Boone and DeKalb counties.