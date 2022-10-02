A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to exposing his toddler daughter to drugs, causing the child injury.
Antonio J. Kitch, 29, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. He also entered an Alford plea to child endangerment-bodily injury. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
If the plea deal is accepted, charges of child endangerment-bodily injury and child endangerment-serious injury would be dismissed
Prosecutors seek a 10-year prison sentence, and Kitch will argue for a suspended sentence at his Oct. 24 sentencing hearing.
Court documents state that Kitch and Amanda L. Draves, 32, also of Dubuque, took their 2-year-old daughter to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on May 20.
Draves said she found the child unresponsive and not breathing about 10 to 15 minutes after she laid the child down to sleep.
A hospital scan indicated bleeding in the brain, and the child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries, documents state. Subsequent tests of the child's hair showed exposure to cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol, documents state.
A hair sample from Draves tested positive for cocaine exposure, documents state, and a hair sample from Kitch tested positive for meth, cocaine and marijuana.
Draves also is charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, child endangerment-serious injury and child endangerment-bodily injury. She has pleaded not guilty.