Duane Crippes has been eating breakfast at Dubuque Area Labor Harvest for 13 years — so long he cannot recall how he heard about the free meal.
The reason he comes is on one hand self-explanatory and mundane — he would rather not cook.
“I’m too lazy and I don’t like to do dishes,” Crippes, 87, said between bites of eggs, hash browns and sausage.
After Crippes retired as a custodian in the Dubuque Community School District, he began supping several weeks per month at the building at 423 West Locust St., which doubles as a food distribution and meal site.
Crippes’ other reason stems from economic necessity — he lives on a fixed income. Sometimes, it is hard to make ends meet.
He is among the recipients of about 4,000 breakfasts that volunteers at Dubuque Area Labor Harvest serve each year. The nonprofit organization also provides about 3,000 boxes of groceries, feeding about 9,000 people.
“Our clientele is largely elderly people and disabled people,” said Tom Townsend, the organization’s treasurer. “That number seems to be relatively steady.”
Founded in 1988 by local union members who saw an unmet need in Dubuque County, about 50 people assist. The organization runs on a $50,000 budget — funded largely through grants and donations.
“Poverty is a problem all over the country,” said Dan Hammel, a board member. “We’re just trying to do our part in this area.”
According to the National Council on Aging, more than 25 million Americans age 60 and older are considered economically insecure — living at or below 250% of the federal poverty level, which is $29,425 per year for a single person.
Longtime volunteer Jim Lewis has assisted Dubuque Area Labor Harvest from its start.
A child of the Great Depression, the 90-year-old recalled the government assistance his family received in the 1930s.
“I’m kind of paying back,” he said. “A lot of people had bad luck. It’s the right thing to do.”
His daughter Laure Lewis has joined him at the center for about 15 years.
“This is my personal way to give,” she said. “It’s what I could do because it costs me nothing but my time.”