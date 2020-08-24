Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-state area. This week, we highlight developments in Galena, Ill., and Dubuque and Elkader, Iowa.
An auto dealership in Galena has consolidated its operations into a new, highly visible facility along U.S. 20.
Galena Chrysler moved to a newly constructed building at 11300 U.S. 20 in June.
The business previously operated out of two separate locations, at 937 Galena Square Drive and 10840 U.S. 20. The dealership vacated those two buildings when the new one opened, and the old properties are now for sale, according to Rosean Schromen.
She and her husband, John Wilson, own the dealership. To them, there is plenty to like about the new building, which was constructed in a lot in front of the city’s Walmart.
“The footprint of this new building is comparable to the other two put together,” Schromen said. “And it’s such a highly visible location.”
Galena Chrysler employs 20 people. The dealership sells new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles, as well as a variety of used models.
It also continues to serve a niche market, selling “right-hand drive” Jeeps in which the steering wheel is located on the opposite side as usual. The vehicles are frequently utilized by rural mail carriers, Schromen said.
The dealership’s service section is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the sales department is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The business can be reached at 815-777-4477.
NEW EATERY
A new restaurant soon will open within a convenience store on Dubuque’s West End.
Papa Ozz is slated to open in the Kwik Stop at 3340 John F. Kennedy Road. Tessa Fahey, director of restaurant operations for Kwik Stop’s parent company, Rainbo Oil, said renovations are underway and the new eatery should be open in September.
It will fill a space that has been vacant since 2018, when Fazoli’s closed that location.
Fahey believes Kwik Stop customers and nearby residents have missed having a restaurant there.
“There are a lot of new houses on that side of town, and I think that has created a lot of demand for something like this,” Fahey said.
Fahey said she is unsure of precisely what the restaurant’s menu will look like but noted that pizza likely will be among the staple items. She said Papa Ozz also plans to serve breakfast.
She confirmed the location will be owned by Ozzy Ramadani, who owns Point Cafe in Dubuque. Ramadani did not return calls for comment.
BRANCHING OUT
A Galena shop recently opened a new section within its storefront that hearkens back to the building’s previous use.
A Darkness Lovely, 304 S. Main St., now sells a varied selection of yarn and craft supplies in a newly designated portion of the store named “The Stitching Hour.” Owners Robyn Davis and Ted Williams added the products after fielding multiple inquiries from customers, many of whom would point out that their storefront formerly housed the yarn store FiberWild.
Davis believes this is an opportune time to add such a section.
“Millennials are getting into crafting, knitting and stitching,” she said. “It is not just for grandmas anymore.”
A Darkness Lovely operates under the umbrella of Haunted Galena Tour Co., an entity also owned by Davis and Williams. Out of the location at 304 S. Main St., they offer tickets to the company’s tours and also sell a wide selection of books, games and other products.
“Throughout the store, we are really focused on independent artists and authors and supporting small businesses,” Davis said.
A Darkness Lovely is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The business can be contacted at 815-990-7203.
NEW ARCHERY OPTION
An Elkader archery range soon will unveil a new, virtual experience to customers.
Dave Fulks, the owner of Cutting Edge Archery, said the business will add an archery simulation program in late 2020. The system allows customers to take part in a virtual hunting experience that can be programmed to the user’s preference. Customers then shoot real arrows that are tracked in the virtual experience by sensors.
“It is going to be a big draw, I think,” Fulks said. “This is something I was hoping to do for a while. It was just a question of when it would happen.”
He was able to accelerate his timetable after receiving a $10,000 grant through the Main Street Iowa Open For Business program.
Cutting Edge Archery started out of Fulks’ home in 2016 and moved to its current location, 103 Mulberry St., about two years ago. It currently offers a 3-D range with foam animals and other targets.
Cutting Edge Archery is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The business can be reached at 563-245-2075.