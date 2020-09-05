MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The family of a man who died while in police custody is expected to receive a $4.5 million settlement from the City of Maquoketa and Jackson County, according to the firm representing his family.
The family of Drew M. Edwards, 22, of Maquoketa, would receive $4 million from the city and $500,000 from the county under a proposed settlement agreement, according to a spokesperson for the law office of Dave O’Brien. That person, who declined to be named for this story, emphasized that the agreement still awaits approval by both of those municipalities, which are among the entities named in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family in federal court.
But when reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday, neither city nor county officials would confirm that such an agreement was in place. Local law enforcement officials have denied any wrongdoing in connection with the death, and Muscatine County’s county attorney, Alan Ostergren, determined there was no criminal conduct by law enforcement in the incident.
Maquoketa Assistant Police Chief Brendan Zeimet and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder were attempting to arrest Edwards at about 7 a.m. June 15, 2019, in Maquoketa regarding an assault earlier in the day.
According to Ostergren, law enforcement spent more than 10 minutes trying to reason with Edwards to cooperate, but he “was not rationally responding to their requests.”
A letter from Ostergen states that Zeimet and Schroeder were aware that Edwards “had a history of fighting with law enforcement when he was under the influence of controlled substances” and that he “appeared to be impaired.”
When the pair went to apprehend Edwards, he ran. He was shot with a stun gun twice, “but it had no substantial effect,” according to the county attorney’s letter.
A struggle ensued, and after Edwards was subdued, officers noticed he had stopped breathing. He died.
In the lawsuit, the family argued that Zeimet’s and Schroeder’s use of stun guns exacerbated a heart condition and led to his death.
The family argued that authorities knew of the heart condition, as he had to be hospitalized on two earlier occasions in which stun guns were used.
When reached by the TH on Friday, Maquoketa City Manager Gerald Smith declined to comment on the existence of a settlement agreement.
“The City Council hasn’t had any opportunities to discuss this topic, so the city is in no position to respond at this time,” Smith said.
Council Member Dan Holm also declined to comment, and Mayor Don Schwenker said council members were not aware of what the proposed agreement entails.
The agenda for the council’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, includes an item stating that a motion will be made to approve a settlement agreement in the case.
Meanwhile, County Supervisor Jack Willey said he was not aware of any tentative settlement agreement that the county board would consider and that nothing to that effect was on the agenda for that board’s meeting on Tuesday.
“I haven’t heard anything at this point,” Willey said.
When reached Friday, Zeimet declined to comment. Schroeder did not respond to calls seeking comment.