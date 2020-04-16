Question: Can COVID-19 be transmitted by insects such as flies, ticks and mosquitoes?
Answer: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been no data to suggest that the virus that causes COVID-19 is spread by ticks or mosquitoes. Officials note that the virus primarily spreads from person to person.
World Health Organization officials also state that the novel coronavirus cannot be transmitted via mosquito bites. There has been no evidence or information that would suggest otherwise.
“The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose,” according to the WHO website.
Question: We have been unable to return our empty bottles and cans eligible for Iowa’s 5-cent bottle deposit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Will the state rescind the deposit, since we are still paying the deposit but we can no longer recoup on our empties?
Answer: Retail stores currently do not have to accept empty containers subject to the Iowa bottle deposit law under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public health disaster emergency declaration.
However, temporarily suspending the deposit entirely would be difficult because those bottles and cans are not individually tracked, so retailers wouldn’t know which containers were purchased while the deposit was suspended, said Alex Moon, deputy director for Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“It would be very difficult to set it off for one to three months, for example, and know which cans it wasn’t paid on and which ones it was,” he said.
DNR spokesman Alex Murphy noted that suspending the deposit would require distributors to change their manufacturing lines so Iowa would not be included on the container’s label that identifies redemption states.
“It would be a significant undertaking for a short-term scenario,” Murphy wrote in an email.
Reynolds’ emergency declaration does not include bottle and can redemption centers, Moon said, so they can continue accepting containers. However, some of them are closed temporarily.
If residents cannot find a place that will accept their cans and bottles, Moon’s advice is to hold onto them until the governor’s emergency declaration ends.
“Then, those cans can be redeemed,” Moon said.