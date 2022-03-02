Dubuque Community Schools leaders are making moves aimed at retaining and recruiting employees amid ongoing workforce shortages, efforts that include providing $500 payments to staff.
Officials shared those efforts with school board members this week at a strategic plan update session, during which they discussed progress the district is making on its priority initiatives for the 2021-2022 school year.
Board members also unanimously approved one of the staffing-related measures, a retention incentive that grants $500 to district employees who were under contract on or before Feb. 1 of the current school year. Money for the payments comes from federal COVID-19 funds the district received.
“Employment is probably in the top three issues that we deal with, with teacher shortages and bus driver shortages, so we need new and creative ways to attract and retain high-quality staff,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans told board members.
Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer and announced this week as its next superintendent, said following the meeting that employees hopefully will receive the incentive payments by March 11. About 1,900 staff members are expected to receive the payments, equating to about $950,000, according to district officials.
“I think, as most places are feeling, there’s a shortage in the workforce,” Hawkins said. “A lot of our staff are being asked to do a lot of extra duties they may not have done in the past. … This was one of those ideas to express gratitude to our staff so they know how important they are to the district and to our students.”
She noted that the district already has used federal COVID-19 dollars for staffing solutions.
Board members earlier in the school year approved a $2,000 stipend for teacher substitutes who work 80% of school days. Eligible staff will receive those funds in June. Board members also approved a pay increase for substitute secretaries, paraprofessionals and food service workers. The increase, from $11.70 per hour to $13, went into effect in November.
Hawkins said district officials also are working on an initiative that would give paraprofessionals a financial incentive to further their schooling in the educational field.
The district and University of Dubuque are partnering on a program that allows paraprofessionals to work during the school day and take education degree classes one night per week at the university, she said.
Six paraprofessionals are participating in the program, Hawkins said, though there are not currently financial incentives to participate.
However, Gov. Kim Reynolds now is offering school districts a chance to apply for grants that the Dubuque district could use to give financial assistance to paraprofessionals who want to obtain an education degree while working for the district.
The grant application is due by the end of the month, Hawkins said.
“With this grant, we can talk to current paraprofessionals and have them continue working for us and get their teaching degrees, and then we can hire them as educators,” she said.
Rheingans also spoke about the initiative at the school board meeting, noting that officials are working with local universities on how it might work.
“The teacher shortage is real and growing every day,” he said. “This program makes sense at almost every level.”