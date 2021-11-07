Former Holy Family administrator accused of stealing $250,000 pleads guilty to wire fraud
A former administrator at Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after prosecutors said he stole at least $250,000 from the system.
Todd C. Wessels, 49, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud Monday in federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
He faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Attempts to reach Wessels and his attorney were unsuccessful.
Wessels resigned last year as principal of Holy Ghost Elementary School and as Holy Family’s curriculum/technology director.
The count of wire fraud to which Wessels pleaded guilty is connected with his use of PayPal to buy a handmade string instrument for $449 in 2019.
However, the release and court documents state that Wessels stole at least $250,000 from Holy Family starting “no later than June 2011” through at least February 2020.
Cavanagh wins Dubuque mayoral seat; incumbents remain on council
Dubuque voters have selected their new mayor and reelected three City Council members.
Brad Cavanagh will officially serve as mayor of Dubuque after he won the election Tuesday night with 5,404 votes, while his opponent, David Resnick, collected 3,379 votes.
Cavanagh, a Dubuque City Council member elected in 2019, will be the first new mayor in Dubuque in 16 years after longtime Mayor Roy Buol concludes his final term at the end of the year.
The mayor-elect said on Tuesday night that he was thrilled with the results and looks forward to carrying out his vision for Dubuque.
“I’m really happy to see that having these personal conversations with people gets people to the polls and gets us to connect,” Cavanagh said. “I’m looking forward to working to make this place a place that we are all excited to call home.”
In the City Council races, all three seats up for election will retain their incumbent candidates — Danny Sprank in Ward 3, Ric Jones in an at-large seat and Susan Farber in Ward 1.
Deere, union members face unclear path 3 weeks into strike
Three weeks into a strike with no clear end in sight, representatives from Deere & Co. and the United Auto Workers union shared mixed messages about what lies ahead.
Members of International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America on Tuesday rejected the latest tentative agreement with Deere, with 55% of members nationwide voting against it.
Under the agreement that was rejected, union workers would have seen wage increases of 10% in the first year and 5% each in the third and fifth years. After the rejection, company leaders expressed an unwillingness to alter that proposal.
“While we fell short (of ratification), we are confident this second tentative agreement addresses a lot of the concerns we heard from UAW during bargaining and negotiation,” said Deere & Co. Director of Public Relations Jen Hartmann. “We stand behind the offer.”
In an initial conversation with the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday, Hartmann emphasized that the agreement struck down this week represented the “best and final” offer from Deere, the same words used in conversations with multiple media outlets.
Reached Thursday, Hartmann emphasized that she had reconsidered the phrasing of that message.
“I think a better way to phrase it is that we have economically exhausted all of our options,” she said. “So now we are working with the UAW to determine our next, best steps to get this contract ratified.”
UAW also has been sporadic in its messaging.
In the aftermath of the latest vote, UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg emphasized that “any updates will be provided through the local union.”
However, multiple phone calls placed to UAW Local 94 President Chad Kaiser in the past three weeks went unreturned. He only acknowledged ongoing requests for comment when the TH stopped at his office Thursday.
After initially expressing a willingness to speak with the TH, he phoned a national UAW representative and reversed course.
“We will continue to address the concerns of the membership as we move forward through this process,” he told the TH on Thursday, apparently repeating a message that had been relayed from higher in the union.
Adoption ceremony officially adds boy to ‘forever’ Dubuque family
Amy Kafer feared she would grow too attached to her foster child, but the person she should have worried about was her biological son, Spencer.
“Why?” the 6-year-old asked as he played on the floor with blocks and cars last week in their cozy Dubuque home.
“Because you are far too excited to be a big brother,” she said.
“I want to,” he whimpered.
“But guess what?” Amy asked. “On Friday at 9:15, nobody can ever take Jayceon away from us. Because he’ll be your brother forever.”
Amy, 40, long had imagined she would have three kids, but after she and her husband, Dave Kafer, 43, struggled to conceive a second child, they looked into adoption.
They discovered that private adoptions can cost tens of thousands of dollars.
An alternative route, becoming a licensed foster family with the state with the intent of adopting exposed them to the expansive need for families willing to open their homes to children in need. They accepted Jayceon Smith, 4, on April 21.
On Friday, Jayceon appeared in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County, where he became a permanent member of the Kafer clan and took its last name.
The gathering brought together two other families who also finalized pending adoptions. The event, which the court hosts annually in recognition of National Adoption Month, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 surge continues in Dubuque County
The COVID-19 surge in Dubuque County continues, with the daily new-case average over the past week reaching levels not seen since the first two weeks of the year.
A total of 434 additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Oct. 27 to Wednesday.
The weekly total is easily the highest since the State of Iowa went to once-weekly reporting of county-level data in July, surpassing the 370 cases reported on Oct. 27.
The 434 cases equates to 62 new cases per day over that span. When the state still reported data daily, the last time Dubuque County had more than 60 cases in a single day was on Jan. 23, and the last time that the county had at least three days of 60 or more cases during one week came during the first half of January.
Four more COVID-19-related deaths also were reported in Dubuque County over the past week, according to Telegraph Herald data. That pushed the county’s to-date total to 236 deaths, the sixth-highest total in the state.