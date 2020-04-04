A twice-convicted murderer housed in a Grant County prison pleaded not guilty this week to trying to kill a correctional officer.
Dexter L. Ewing, 47, is charged in Grant County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide by a “persistent repeater.” His trial is tentatively scheduled for June 9.
Authorities said Ewing stabbed the correctional officer, whose name has not been released, in the neck with the shank, though the victim and another correctional officer were able to disarm Ewing before he could cause “serious injury.”
Ewing is serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for killing a woman in 2008 in Milwaukee County and strangling his cellmate at a Columbia County jail in 2015.
The prison guard is the fourth person that the inmate has tried to kill since he was incarcerated, according to court records.