LANCASTER, Wis. — Common Council members recently approved a contract with MSA Professional Services to design and go out for bids on a major improvement project at Lancaster Municipal Airport.
City administration has presented proposals for airport renovations throughout the year, but the most recent proposal had new options because of additional money given to the city by the state. It allocated just more than $330,000 in airport funding from the City of Crivitz to Lancaster.
Add that to the funding already available from the state, money that the city will have next year and city matching funds, and just more than $850,000 is available for airport renovations.
The proposal from MSA calls for widening the main taxiway, constructing an aircraft parking and tie-down area, building a taxiway to a new hangar and constructing a new hangar that can hold three airplanes.
The estimated cost of the project with all options is $985,000.
Also related, council members approved the sale of a house next to the airport. The house at 7670 U.S. 61 was sold to Marvin Shirk for just more than $23,000.
To make room for the renovations to the airport, the city acquired four nearby houses and plans on selling two of them, while the other two houses will be torn down.