Dubuque County Health Department leaders shared with Board of Health members this week plans for the reduction of state and county data reporting and other COVID-19 tracking measures in place since the pandemic began.
“It’s been three years now since the pandemic began,” said department Executive Director Allie White. “We’re seeing some of that unravel and get to where we can hopefully put some of that behind us.”
The federal public health emergency that began in March 2020 ends on May 11 after being extended multiple times. The State of Iowa’s handling of the pandemic was tied to that federal declaration in some ways, so its end also means an end to regular reporting of positive cases, according to Stacey Killian, director of UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, which contracts with the county to provide public health services.
“A lot of the data, because it’s not a required report of this disease, we’re not going to have,” she told the Board of Health. “But I don’t know how accurate most of it is by now anyway, because so many people are taking the at-home tests and not reporting. We will get some reporting through the Iowa Respiratory Surveillance Reports like we do influenza, but I don’t know how robust that will be.”
State officials previously announced that they no longer will require that positive COVID-19 tests processed in clinical labs be reported to the state’s Public Health Division starting April 1. At that time, the state’s COVID-19 reporting dashboard will be replaced by incorporating data into weekly respiratory virus surveillance reports.
Killian said the VNA still will offer free COVID-19 vaccines at its now once-weekly clinics but that interest had dipped recently.
“Vaccination rates are sitting around 64%,” she said. “We’re seeing small amounts of people coming in for vaccines each week, probably just a handful. But we are continuing to offer our Friday clinics from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”
The VNA now also is administering booster doses of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months to 4 years old if their parents bring them in, per emergency use approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“We set forth to make sure that anyone coming into the agency knows we can offer this,” Killian said. “It’s nice to see a little bit of an expanded eligibility for that.”
The contractor who has been conducting a COVID-19 pandemic response review for the county also is wrapping up its work soon, according to White.
“Any time that we have any kind of sentinel event or pandemic, we want to look at what went well and what could be done better, called an after-action report,” she said. “That is nearing completion. I would expect to have a report or some recommendations available at the next Board of Health meeting.”
