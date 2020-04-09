Nearly two years after a string of construction trailer burglaries in Dubuque, authorities report arresting an Illinois man for stealing more than $15,000 worth of tools.
Daniel P. Seaberg, 34, of Carterville, Ill., was arrested Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft.
According to court documents, two people broke into the trailers of three companies — Spartan Construction, Gallaher Construction and Klein Construction — at about 1 a.m. June 11, 2018. Tools with a combined value of $15,000 had been taken.
Private security cameras showed the two people traveling back and forth between a pickup truck and the construction trailers. City of Dubuque traffic cameras caught the truck traveling across Julien Dubuque Bridge into Illinois with the tools.
Investigators used traffic camera footage to determine that one of the offenders made a purchase earlier that night at Walmart, 4200 Dodge St. Transaction details from the retailer showed that the purchase was made with a food stamp card. The Illinois Department of Human Services identified the holder of the card as Seaberg, who then was identified as one of the offenders.
A warrant for his arrest was issued in October 2018.