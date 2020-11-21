HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Early planning is underway for a roundabout at the intersection of Wisconsin 11 and 80 in Hazel Green, but the proposed project has sparked concerns among village officials.
Since the proposed roundabout is on a state highway, Village President David Jegerlehner said the community “really has nothing to do” with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-led plans.
“I don’t know how much say we’re going to have in it in the end anyway,” he said. “We want to have the input but don’t know how much we’re going to have.”
DOT Project Manager Derek Potter said the intersection is part of a larger project that will replace the Wisconsin 80 and 11 pavement from the intersection to the north village limits, as well as make curbs throughout town compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. Early estimated costs on the total project fall between $2 million and $3 million.
“The design of the roundabout there is to help with some of the crash issues at that intersection,” he said. “A lot of truck traffic also comes through there. Given the size of the existing intersection, they can have a hard time navigating that.”
The DOT reported at a September meeting that three crashes with injuries and five crashes resulting in property damage occurred at that intersection from 2013 to 2017, which was considered “above average.” More-recent data was not presented.
Potter said the designed compact roundabout, which has a smaller diameter, includes flatter median and center islands so large trucks have an easier time getting around.
The roundabout would take up more area than the current intersection, however, and the DOT currently plans to acquire two or three properties around the intersection to build it.
Jegerlehner said this would eliminate several structures, one being the old gas station and the others being residences.
Only one of the houses has residents currently in it, Potter said. All of the potentially affected property owners already have been told that it’s likely the DOT will acquire their property, he said.
Potter said the DOT has so far held one public involvement meeting about the project, with another meeting scheduled for sometime in the first half of 2021. Since real estate acquisitions are involved, he said, the project is still several years off, with final design plans due Aug. 1, 2023.
One major project concern that Jegerlehner noted is the roundabout would eliminate parking spaces at the village hall, where parking is already limited. There also are concerns about students having to cross the roundabout when they walk to school.
“They say that drivers will be going slower around the roundabout,” he said. “I know it’s the greatest invention going off of the DOT, but I don’t know if it’s the best thing.”
Jegerlehner said he has started contacting state legislators to see if anything can be done about the plans.
“We’re doing what we can with the resources we have,” he said.