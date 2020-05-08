A charge of assault while displaying a weapon against a Bellevue, Iowa, man was dismissed at the prosecutor’s request this week.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Ryan Gallagher requested the dismissal of the charge against Austin D. Litka, 22, because he did not believe the evidence would allow the prosecution to meet “its high burden of beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to documents filed in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
Litka was arrested on the night of March 1 in Dubuque. Court documents state that Litka was the passenger in a vehicle when a second vehicle nearly hit it on Locust Street. A confrontation soon occurred, in which Litka was alleged to have gotten out of the vehicle he was riding in and to have “exposed a .45-caliber, semiautomatic handgun on his right hip and (pointed at the occupants of the other vehicle) with his left hand, yelling at them to get back into the vehicle.”
Litka told police that he approached the women but did not threaten them with the gun.
“He stated the weapon was only exposed because his sweatshirt inadvertently came up over the gun,” the documents state.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge in March.