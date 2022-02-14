Sorry, an error occurred.
HOLY CROSS, Iowa — A fire caused minimal damage to a home near Holy Cross on Saturday, though no injuries were reported.
The Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire Department responded at 7:14 p.m. Saturday to 23147 Heiderscheit Road and arrived to find a fire on the house’s exterior, Fire Chief Dave Freiburger said.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze and contained it to the exterior of the structure. The house sustained minimal exterior damage and minimal exterior smoke damage.
The residents of the home had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived on scene, and no injuries were reported, Freiburger said.
Officials have not yet determined the cause of the cause of the fire, he said.