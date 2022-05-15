Just more than a year after local governments learned their allotment from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, Dubuque County supervisors have fully approved the spending of just more than $8 million of its nearly $19 million.
Altogether, the county has received applications for $57.8 million in projects from county departments, area nonprofits and municipal governments. Of the requests, about $36 million came from internal departments and about $22 million from nonprofits.
The county’s allotment of the federal funds was announced in May 2021. Supervisors began hearing proposal presentations from internal departments in late August and from nonprofits in November.
Supervisors began approving project funding in April and since then have fully approved more than $8 million in requests.
Of that total, just $869,623 has gone to a county department so far. The funds went to the Emergency Management Agency for emergency radio replacements.
The $35.8 million in departmental requests has yet to be decided, and many of those have not been discussed by supervisors yet.
However, supervisors have voiced general support for the Health Department’s $1.35 million request to restructure and expand by 3.5 full-time employees, but they have not decided on a dollar amount or rate of expansion with which they are comfortable.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she is anxious to bring that request back to the floor.
“I think people expect us to do something with public health with the pandemic relief money,” she said.
Supervisors likewise have voiced general support for a $5.5 million proposal from the Information Technology Department for a 30-mile stretch of high speed Internet fiber conduit along Old Highway Road, but they also have said they want a plan and for stakeholders to weigh in first.
Funding approved to date for external agencies has been split into categories — $1.7 million for public health projects, $5.5 million to address negative economic impacts of the pandemic and $42,775 to invest in water, sewer and/or broadband.
Approved external projects range in cost from $20,400 to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Epworth for community meal kitchen upgrades to $5 million to Travel Dubuque toward establishing a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams movie site.
Supervisors Jay Wickham and Harley Pothoff also have voiced support for giving $2.9 million to the City of Farley for a new library but only if it is open to all county residents. Supervisors have not yet officially voted on that request.
Another $5.5 million in external economic impact projects have received general support from supervisors, but they have not finalized a dollar amount to award to those agencies.
“It’s good we were able to get through all of the external applications,” Wickham said. “We had requested those from the community, ‘What are your needs?’ I am also pleased we were able to fund a lot of good projects.”
Pothoff said the process has gone smoothly so far but acknowledged that many needs would go unfilled.
“A lot of people are going to get turned down,” he said. “But I’m sure a lot of them expect that, too. There is only so much money. We have to put the money where we think it will help the most people.”
Altogether, supervisors so far have denied $2.3 million in ARPA requests either outright or by finding other sources of funding for them.