The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Sarah A. Genz, 28, of Rock Island, Ill., was arrested at 5:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of U.S. 61 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
- Dillon J. Pirc, 29, of 3287 Getty Terrace, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Goethe Street and Sheridan Road on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Pirc assaulted Molly A. Manemann, 30, of the same address, on Oct. 31.
Dorothy M. Gabrenja, 97, of 5575 Pennsylvania Ave., reported the theft of jewelry worth $500 on April 8 from her residence.