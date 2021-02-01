PEOSTA, Iowa — Construction is underway to renovate and expand the pool and cabana at Thunder Hills Country Club so both can open early this summer.
“It’s super exciting and something I think our membership has been waiting for for a very long time,” said Kate Knepper, board president of Thunder Hills Country Club. “I think with the growth of Peosta in recent years, both residential and industrial, we are really looking forward to expanding our amenities.”
Work to replace the country club’s 50-year-old pool and its former cabana began in October. The project will cost about $2.1 million and is expected to be completed by June 1, General Manager Andy DeSollar said.
As the city of Peosta continues to grow, the country club’s board has been looking into ways to better its amenities and expand its offerings, DeSollar said.
Although the country club did not do as well last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its membership increased by about 5% annually in 2017, 2018 and 2019, he said.
“For several years there has been discussion about (the pool) having to be replaced,” he said. “Fifty years is actually a really good run. This area is growing, and the thought is, if we will be getting more members, then the pool will get more usage.”
The new pool will be 4,200 square feet — about 500 square feet larger than the old pool — and will include two lap lanes and about 30% more seating on the deck, DeSollar said.
The new cabana will be about 3,500 square feet and will include a full-service kitchen, bar, concession stand, restrooms, changing rooms and showers. A golf simulator will be added to the cabana in the fall, DeSollar said.
“It’s just a great amenity for the facility,” he said. “It just adds value for the current members, and we hope to attract more members.”
Knepper said officials have discussed these projects for about a decade now. She said she is happy to see them finally come to fruition as the club continues to grow and gain new members.
“Something that we are really excited about is having a golf simulator added as some of our amenities,” she said. “It’s something that people will be able to use year-round, and certainly something I think people will be eager to use and can benefit from when people can’t get outdoors. Growth of any business in a community our size is really something to be proud of.”