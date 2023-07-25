During a visit to Dubuque on Monday, Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, took to discussing a persistent issue facing the community: child care.
In the early afternoon, the Republican congresswoman toured Romper Room Childcare Center at 1275 Main St., popping into classrooms to say hello to children, and, perhaps more importantly, discuss with child care providers the obstacles facing the industry.
“This is the workforce behind the workforce,” Hinson said. “People, if they can’t find someone to watch their kids, they’re either taking them to work with them or they’re not working.”
Child care access remains a major issue in the Dubuque County area, data shows.
A 2022 report by Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral found that there were 12,443 children ages 9 and younger in Dubuque County but only 6,035 total child care spaces in the county.
Renee Krier, owner and director of Romper Stompers and Romper Room Childcare Centers, has provided child care in Dubuque since 2009. Last year, she opened her second child care facility on Main Street.
She said running a child care business remains a challenge as it becomes harder and harder to hire staff due to industry-wide low wages.
“It’s definitely the wage issue we are having,” Krier said. “It’s that balance between not overcharging families and being able to attract enough staff.”
The shortage of child care also is straining on local families. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that average childcare costs could total between 8% and 20% of a family’s median income.
Hinson said there are several bills proposed in Congress currently aiming to address these issues. She pointed to a bill introduced in January, the Providing for Life Act, which would increase the federal child tax credit from a maximum of $2,000 per dependent to $4,500 per child ages 5 and under, and $3,500 for children ages 6 to 17 years old.
The bill also would allow parents to use a portion of their Social Security savings on paid parental leave for newborns or adopted children for up to three months.
No action has been taken on that bill since its introduction.
Hinson argued that those additional dollars would help families pay for the increasing costs of child care.
“That allows them to keep more dollars in their pockets,” Hinson said. “That makes a difference when you’re talking about gauging whether it’s more economically viable for me to stay home and take care of my kids or send them to someplace and then be in the workforce.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the child tax credit was temporarily expanded for all parents as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. After those expanded benefits sunset at the end of 2021, Congressional Democrats moved to make the change permanent but were opposed by Republicans.
Hinson said her bill differs from the ARPA measures because its proposed expanded tax credit applies only to parents who are employed.
“It was just a check showing up in peoples’ boxes,” she said. “If we want people to be seeking out child care, we want people to be seeking out jobs and getting into the workforce, not just getting another handout from the government.”
Hinson said she is also working to assist those seeking child care who work irregular work hours.
In May, she introduced the After Hours Child Care Act, which would expand the Child Care and Development Block Grant program to provide funds for the expansion of child care programming and facilities for families that work second and third shift hours.
However, Krier reiterated that the main problem hindering the expansion of child care services is the inability to provide wages that will attract enough staff.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart provided a written statement criticizing Hinson’s proposals as not going far enough to help Iowa families.
“If Hinson actually wants to uplift Iowa families, she would support paid family leave and provide other resources to give families good choices, not force families to sacrifice their retirements, so they can care for their newborns,” she said.