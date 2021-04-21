LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Board of Supervisors is considering a pair of proposals for the third phase of a communications update for the sheriff’s and highway departments that could involve the installation of fiber optic cable throughout the county.
In January, the board heard a proposal for communications towers, costing less than $9 million; however, last month, supervisors heard another proposal for the installation of 160 to 200 miles of fiber optic cable, costing between $4 million and $6 million.
Due to the topography in northeastern Grant County, line-of-site for towers in Fennimore, Boscobel and Richland County would no longer be an issue, and a proposed tower in Iowa to serve Cassville could be eliminated. The fiber optic proposal additionally could improve 911 communications for Grant County, as well as internet speeds.
The first phase, due to be completed this year, includes relocating the sheriff’s department dispatch center from the former Law Enforcement Center to the Grant County Community Services Building. Phase two includes a new communications tower for the community services building and closing the Law Enforcement Center.