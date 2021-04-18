Even after leaving her job with Riverview Center, Mackenzie Koehler did not want to leave behind her passion for helping survivors of sexual assault.
Koehler has volunteered at Riverview Center’s Dubuque office for about a year. The nonprofit provides sexual assault services in northeast Iowa and sexual and domestic violence services in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties in Illinois.
Koehler previously worked at the center after graduating from college but quickly came back as a volunteer after moving to a different job.
“Just aside from being very passionate about supporting survivors, I feel a sense of fulfillment being able to provide support and resources to people, even in a more challenging environment,” she said.
In her role as a medical advocate, Koehler responds to calls from local hospitals about sexual assault survivors coming in for treatment. She said she is on call to respond at least twice per week, with each shift lasting 24 hours.
Koehler meets with survivors, outlines Riverview Center’s available resources and helps them decide what to do next. For some, that includes filing a police report. Others might just want the number to the center’s hotline to call later if needed.
“We’re there to lay out options and let them choose, and anything they choose, we’re there to walk side by side with them,” Koehler said. “... We’re there to support them.”
She is pursuing a graduate degree in criminal justice to someday extend her work with survivors beyond volunteering.
Koehler also is helping Riverview Center prepare for its annual Evening of Light fundraiser. The virtual event runs from Monday, April 19, to April 30.
Raechel Breyer, Riverview Center’s volunteer coordinator for Iowa, said the work of the center’s volunteers can be tough, because dealing with trauma daily can lead to burnout. However, volunteers such as Koehler are “fantastic” at putting the needs of survivors first.
“She’s passionate about helping survivors and the work,” Breyer said. “Just like we’re lucky to have all our volunteers, we’re definitely lucky that she decided to stay on. She’s well-trained and has a lot of knowledge.”
While her volunteering can include heavy situations, Koehler said she loves working one-on-one with people and knows how important it is for survivors to have someone there to help.
“Aside from medical staff, you might be one of the first people to provide support and be there for them,” she said. “After such major trauma, it’s important to make sure they know someone is there for them and that it’s not their fault.”