LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County voters are slated to cast ballots for their board of supervisors when they head to the polls on Tuesday, April 7, for the spring election.
The presidential preference primary also is scheduled to occur that day, as are several municipal, school district and state judicial races.
All 17 members of the Grant County Board are up for election for two-year terms, but only one race is contested.
Incumbent Patrick Schroeder faces Bill McBeth. The two are competing to represent District 8, which encompasses the City of Lancaster Wards 1 and 2, Town of Clifton Ward 2, Town of Liberty, Town of Lima, Town of North Lancaster Ward 2 and Town of South Lancaster Ward 3.
Schroeder was appointed in July to fill the remainder of the term of former Supervisor Ronald Copernall after Copernall moved out of the district.
Patrick Schroeder Age: 58
Profession: Dairy farmer
Residence: Rural Lancaster
Relevant experience: Grant County supervisor, chairman of the Town of Liberty
Schroeder served as a Grant County supervisor for 16 years until he was bested by Copernall in the 2016 election. Following his appointment in 2019, he said he has sought to ensure the county makes prudent financial decisions.
“I do know what it’s like to make a budget,” he said. “We need to run government like a business.”
Schroeder said Grant County supervisors and staff now face one of their greatest challenges — providing health services as the new coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, spreads across the state.
“The health department is more important to me than it has ever been in our life,” he said.
Staff retention is another priority for Schroeder, but he said the board must walk a fine line when balancing that need with that of keeping costs low.
To that end, Schroeder said he supports the board’s recent decision to refrain from hiring a county administrator.
“We can maintain a budget without spending that extra money,” he said. “The board needs to be commended.”
Bill McBeth Age: 64
Profession: Retired business owner
Residence: Rural Platteville
Relevant experience: Multiple committees at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Rountree Gallery volunteer
McBeth said following his recent retirement as co-owner of the Driftless Market in Platteville, he desires to use his time to serve the community.
“I care about this area. I want to see the ruralness of it continue,” he said.
Water quality is one of McBeth’s top concerns and he drew attention to a groundwater study that found a significant number of private wells randomly tested in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties were contaminated with coliform bacteria or nitrates in excess of federal standards.
“The most important thing is we work together to try to figure out how to solve that problem,” he said.
McBeth also is concerned by the loss of the region’s dairy farms, stemming from low commodity prices, trade barriers and severe weather.
“We’ve got a lot of farmers out here that farm all kinds of different things that I’d like to see be successful,” he said. “That means infrastructure (and) good roads.”
Promoting recreational opportunities, safeguarding the health of voters and poll workers during the election and improving broadband internet also are priorities for McBeth.