With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency approval Sunday, Johnson & Johnson has begun delivering a third vaccine against COVID-19, including some to Dubuque County.
Members of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team answered some key questions about what this new vaccine’s arrival means for the overall vaccination effort.
Will the third vaccine option mean more available doses for those 65 and older?
“Absolutely, once we start seeing an increase in the allotments of all of the vaccines,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque.
But of the 25,600 Johnson & Johnson doses the Iowa Department of Public Health received in its first shipment, just 200 of those are going to Dubuque County. The county was one of 17 in the state to get a piece of that allotment.
Essential workers in food, agricultural and manufacturing plants who live or work in areas where social distancing is difficult or impossible are prioritized in the current tier identified by the IDPH.
Corrigan said other than the IDPH keeping Johnson & Johnson separate from the county’s weekly allotment of 2,350 doses, the total dose impact is unclear.
“Back at the end of January, they said, ‘The allocation you get the first week of February is what you’re going to get all of February,’” she said. “That was great for planning. They’re not saying that yet with Johnson & Johnson.”
Once there is more, how does the new vaccine help the county?
Corrigan said one thing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine specifically offers is versatility.
In addition to being a one-dose vaccine, it can be stored at a much higher temperature.
“The storage is very nice, not having to do the ultra cold or subzero,” said Stacey Killian, administrator of the Visiting Nurse Association.
“It helps out with who we can allocate the vaccine to,” Corrigan added. “The fewer transfers we have to deal with, track and do the paperwork for, the better.”
It could also eventually mean administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on site at new places — whether that is the floor of a major employer’s facility or to a rural remote location as is the county’s plan once more people qualify to receive the vaccine.
Who gets the Johnson & Johnson doses?
The IDPH has said the first Johnson & Johnson shipment is for those identified as essential workers in this current tier of Phase 1B group of qualified recipients.
Corrigan said that is a good move.
“Because of logistical considerations dealing with workforce ... one vaccine versus two, that makes it a lot easier to plan for work sites,” she said. “Some of the other priority populations have the ability to get two vaccines a little easier. They can go to clinics twice without it disrupting their work or their general life as much.”
So, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a good option as the county has been directed to administer vaccines to both those workers, as well as people 65 and older, and those living at home.
Corrigan said the 200 doses for essential workers are going to be directed to two of the smaller plants in the county. Appointments are already being scheduled.
Residents 65 and older should still expect a call from their regular healthcare provider. Those without a provider can call the VNA’s hotline at 563-587-4950.
Is the new vaccine safe?
Studies to date have shown the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be 100% effective at keeping people from being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. It has also prevented people from getting the disease at all 85% of the time. That is slightly lower than the 95% for Pfizer and 94% for Moderna. Corrigan said people’s frame of reference might need adjusting there.
“With Pfizer and Moderna, kudos to them — the bar was set really high — but the only other vaccine that might come close to that is (for) measles,” she said. “The J&J, at 85%, is really a top-notch efficacy also.”
Corrigan said the influenza vaccine every year is between 60% to 70% effective at blocking the disease but does block most serious illness and death.
Killian said her team recommends any of the three vaccines.
Will people have a choice?
Corrigan said that just because there is a third vaccine does not mean people will be able to choose one over the other.
“We won’t be able to accommodate that,” she said. “You get what you get, and you don’t mind a bit.”
Killian explained that is especially true now that the county must administer doses very quickly.
“We have a very, very short timeframe to administer the vaccine once its allocated to the county,” she said. “There’s not a lot of wiggle room.” The IDPH has instituted a rule that 80% of a county’s allocated doses must be administered by the end of the week they are received, or the next week’s allocation will be reduced.
“If a person really has a personal feeling about that, they can decline and then seek the vaccine elsewhere at one of the retail sites which are very limited right now,” Corrigan said. “We couldn’t guarantee or help them with that, but they’re free to do that.”