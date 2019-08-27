Authorities say a woman entered a Dubuque woman’s residence to assault her in 2017.
Krystal L. Kyles, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Friday, at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree burglary-breaking and entering.
Court documents state that Kyles illegally entered the home of Alaina M. Pottebaum, 23, 1962 Shiras Ave., on Dec. 1, 2017. Once inside the residence, Kyles allegedly grabbed Pottebaum by the hair and dragged her into the kitchen, punching her in the head.